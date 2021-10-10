upGrad Jeet looks at the men and women preparing for India’s gov exams

A refreshing change from edtech ads aimed at data, digital marketing, coding, and AI.
That government jobs still are one of the most preferred employment avenues isn’t surprising.
But, what may come as a surprise is the lack of uniform coaching facilities for these very jobs as compared to engineering and medicine entrances tests, management entrance exams, and more.
upGrad Jeet’s (a part of the upGrad edtech giant) new campaign is aimed at consumers preparing for the government examinations. The ad, made by Orcomm Advertising, pays tribute to these men and women gearing for a life dedicated to the welfare of the masses.
“Through this video, we pay a tribute to the numerous Government Employees who continue to serve the nation by putting the best interest of their nation over their personal interests. And we hope to inspire the youth to look at Government Jobs as an opportunity and a privilege to serve the country while contributing to nation-building,” reads the ad’s description on YouTube.
