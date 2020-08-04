upGrad partners with ‘The Womb’

The agency will be responsible for driving the brand communication strategy for upGrad, and accelerate the future business by the power of creative storytelling.
upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company in a most recent development, ropes ‘The Womb’ - a leading Brand & Creative agency/consultancy to chart out an impactful communication drive for the brand. The agency will be responsible for driving the brand communication strategy for upGrad, thereby propelling a long-term brand building by the power of creative and experimental storytelling.
Speaking on the partnership, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said. “Given the COVID-19 sentiment, it is imperative for us to understand the evolving consumer preferences and derive actionable insights which in turn, will help us deliver appropriate results. We are excited to onboard 'The Womb' to spearhead our upcoming branding and communication drive. The agency, with its right balance of strategic and creative capabilities, will help us create a compelling business and brand proposition, thereby transforming the online learning landscape in India and overseas.”
Kawal Shoor, founding Partner, The Womb said, “From the era of doctors, engineers, and CAs, India’s come a long way, and is now firmly part of the global new age economy. The service sector is the fastest growing sector in the country. New careers in the areas of technology, data and finance are now the way to grow faster in life. India’s traditional education system has struggled to keep pace with the needs of modern industry, and this is where new age education brands like upGrad have unique opportunities. As any young brand and business, getting it right early is crucial for transformative growth. And this is where we come in. There are no proven ways to communicate online education brands, and blank pages are what we like the most.”
Navin Talreja, founding partner, The Womb adds, “The team at upGrad believes in doing things that have never been done before. So it was a great culture fit with what we believe and the work we create. Having said that their faith and trust in us to award us the business without a pitch creates a huge sense of responsibility to ensure that the brand wins in the market. We are up for the challenge and excited. Look forward to this journey.”