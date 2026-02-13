upGrad rolls out new Valentine’s campaign on AI learning

upGrad has rolled out a Valentine’s Day campaign titled ‘AI Love You’, positioning Artificial Intelligence as a partner in personal and professional growth. The integrated initiative uses music, digital films and social content to build familiarity around AI learning.

The campaign attempts to shift conversations around AI from concerns of disruption to its potential as a tool for skill development and career advancement. Using themes drawn from romance and pop culture, the films depict AI as an everyday collaborator in work and life.

Several creative elements were developed with the support of AI tools, including ideation and visual treatments. The company states that the campaign itself reflects the application of AI within its creative and marketing processes.

The initiative includes an original hip-hop anthem, digital films and social media content aimed at working professionals. upGrad has also introduced 'Career Cupids', described as consultants who help learners identify suitable AI programmes. Limited-period fee waivers on select AI courses were announced as part of the Valentine’s Day rollout.

The campaign is being amplified through creator collaborations and on-ground engagement at upGrad’s Marol office.

Commenting on the campaign, Anuj Vishwakarma, CEO, Higher Education Programs, upGrad, said: “With AI Love You, we wanted to shift the narrative around Artificial Intelligence from fear to empowerment. Much of the discourse today is centred on disruption and replacement. We chose to humanise AI to position it as a partner that strengthens your capabilities and helps you move forward in your career with confidence. Importantly, this campaign was also built using AI. We wanted to demonstrate that innovation is not something we just teach it’s something we practise. When you integrate AI into the creative process itself, you unlock entirely new possibilities. That is the mindset we want learners to adopt.”

Adding to this, Manik Singla, AVP marketing, upGrad said: “AI Love You was designed as a culture-first brand moment. But beyond storytelling, it was also an experiment in AI-led creativity. We leveraged AI tools across multiple stages of content development from ideation to asset enhancement to showcase how human imagination and machine intelligence can co-create. For us, this campaign is not just about driving programme awareness it’s about leadership. As an organisation deeply invested in AI skilling, we believe we must lead from the front by embedding AI into how we build, communicate, and innovate.”