upGrad signs Drizzlin Media as their digital media intelligence agency

Online sentiment monitoring and data gathering have become key to businesses in the world of fast-paced, ever-flowing information that exists on the internet of today. With Drizzlin Media’s expertise, upGrad will be able to monitor and manage the brand’s reputation online. The services include tracking competition and sharing insights to aid the company’s marketing strategy. The offered level of social media listening will not only help analyse brand sentiments through the data collected over a period for a few months, but also improve this sentiment through active participation. Drizzlin Media will be sharing with upGrad, data-driven insights about their brand’s audience and thereby will be able to gauge the brand’s perception in its consumer’s mind.