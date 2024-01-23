upGrad's #AageKiSocho campaign emphasises on upskilling for tech-dominated era

The campaign is conceptualised by BBH India.
upGrad, an integrated learning, skilling, and workforce development majors has launched its new brand campaign, Aage Ki Socho calling out a stronger need to upskill in today’s tech-dominated era.
Conceptualised by BBH India and built on the idea that the only way through a stalemate in one’s career is by thinking a way forward, upGrad’s Aage ki Socho takes a hit on the ‘snoozing’ culture, working professionals and freshers tend to adopt further delaying their career growth.
Directed by veteran filmmaker, Anupam Mishra and produced by Belief Films, the narrative centers on the positive career outcome and the opportunities that lie ahead amid the global industrial revolution. The video is set to a jingle- "Ab Sara India AageKiSoch raha hain upGrad pe; Seekh Raha Hain Kuch Naya, Online, upGrad se!”
Commenting on the launch, Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad, said, "Aage Ki Socho is an important rendition that has been designed very carefully to drive our youth to inculcate an action-driven mindset. Indians need to move away from their traditional education perspectives that emphasise learning as a linear progression. It’s rather the hour for precise and well-timed reskilling and upskilling that enables our talent to attract better opportunities and strengthen our global standing."
To nurture the innovative mindset of millions, the Pan-India campaign further focuses on enhancing skills in areas like management sciences, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to empower young India with an opportunity to secure a brighter future for themselves, their families, and the nation, collectively. Seasoned professionals are also poised to evolve into global thought leaders while leading organisations towards new heights.
"The #AageKiSocho campaign challenges the 'pehle padhai phir baaki sab' mindset, breaking free from the notion that education has a deadline. It's a bold push, urging us to rethink our learning journey-whether switching careers, elevating lifestyles, or mastering new subjects," said Parikshit Bhattaccharya, CCO, BBH India.
The campaign is live across upGrad’s social and digital channels and will also be featured through the third season of Shark Tank India, exclusively premiering on SonyLiv.