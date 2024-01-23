upGrad's #AageKiSocho campaign emphasises on upskilling for tech-dominated era

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad, said, "Aage Ki Socho is an important rendition that has been designed very carefully to drive our youth to inculcate an action-driven mindset. Indians need to move away from their traditional education perspectives that emphasise learning as a linear progression. It’s rather the hour for precise and well-timed reskilling and upskilling that enables our talent to attract better opportunities and strengthen our global standing."