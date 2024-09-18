By afaqs! news bureau
upGrad’s campaign urges senior executives to advance with doctorate programs

upGrad’s in-house team launches digital campaign with two films produced by Dexter Films, directed by Pranjal Vaid, released in English.

 upGrad, an E-learning providers, has launched a new brand campaign for senior working professionals with online Doctorates.

upGrad's digital campaign explores the goals and challenges professionals face after reaching a certain level in the corporate world.

"The future of work is experiencing a seismic shift, and senior professionals are now eager to enhance their careers for a more lasting impact," said Ankit Khirwal, head of marketing, upGrad. "In today's job market, not just in India but globally, domain expertise and leadership skills coupled with new-age tech acumen are in high demand for informed business decision-making.  Therefore, more than just knowing tool-led skills, building a stronger hold on domain concepts is gaining prominence. These online Doctorates are carefully designed for time-starved professionals who cannot or would not quit jobs / put their careers on hold for refreshing skills and get to complete the curriculum in under 3 years.”

