upGrad's new ad suggests an alternative way to move ahead in your career...

We asked Mohan if his biggest challenge was to get more people to sign up or to have the ones who've signed up for a course complete it. His response was towards the former. "I don't think that out of 10 people, nine are signing up," he remarks and says that the whole premise of the ad was to tell guys who're sitting out and thinking about their careers growth that, "boss, what you are thinking now is not what it is. You really need to up your game for which you need to go and do specialisation." He says that a large number of people are at home now and have liquidity too..."It's all about market creation and telling the fence-sitters to check this out."