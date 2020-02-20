UPL appoints Interactive Avenues as its first digital agency for India Business

Following a competitive, multi-agency pitch, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, which is the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India has won the digital mandate of UPL India. IA is the first digital agency of UPL in India.
UPL, one of the world’s leading agriculture solutions providers that manufactures agrochemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical intermediates, speciality chemicals and provide crop protection solutions, want to create an immersive digital experience for its vast network of partners, distributors, farmers, suppliers and retailers.
Talking about the account win, Amar Deep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, said, “We did a pilot project for one of the international markets of UPL. While the campaign never went live, the UPL team liked the worked and strategic solution we provided to them. In addition to this, because of some of our existing clients, we have extensive and in-depth experience of the B2B agriculture solutions space. The sector is even more challenging because the target audience is not your typical netizen. I am delighted that we have now won the full mandate of UPL India and looking forward to integrating our cutting-edge solutions with their marketing objective for the digital platform.”
Sameer Tandon, regional d
irector, UPL India, said, “Past 2 years have seen a huge influx of mobile and internet in rural India due to highly competitive mobile services space. UPL wants to have a shorter learning curve to hit the bull's eye in achieving our objective of working with farmers to help strive to double their income by the year 2022 per Prime Minister's vision. We want to partner with the best people with a proactive approach in reaching out to our audiences most effectively in the shortest span. IA has significant experience in effective digital communications and marketing in Indian agriculture space. With our approach to have communication with localized messaging while keeping UPLs global image intact, we look forward to an exciting journey with Interactive Avenues on board at UPL.”