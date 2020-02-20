UPL appoints Interactive Avenues as its first digital agency for India Business

Talking about the account win, Amar Deep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company, said, “We did a pilot project for one of the international markets of UPL. While the campaign never went live, the UPL team liked the worked and strategic solution we provided to them. In addition to this, because of some of our existing clients, we have extensive and in-depth experience of the B2B agriculture solutions space. The sector is even more challenging because the target audience is not your typical netizen. I am delighted that we have now won the full mandate of UPL India and looking forward to integrating our cutting-edge solutions with their marketing objective for the digital platform.”