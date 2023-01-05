uppercase brings on board The Rethink Company

The appointment was made without even a pitch.
The GRS-certified sustainable travel gear brand uppercase has appointed The Rethink Company as its integrated brand partner and the appointment was made without a pitch.
Sudip Ghose, founder and MD of Acefour Accessories Private Limited, the company behind uppercase said, “We are pleased to welcome The Rethink Company on board to partner us in our journey to build a beautiful world. We are introducing, for the first time in the luggage category, standout fashion that is built with sustainable material such as recycled plastic bottles. With our Vision for the category and The Rethink Company’s disruptive thinking, we are confident we will make uppercase a brand the progressive young consumers love and advocate.”
Speaking on the appointment, Nirmalya Sen, founder and CEO of The Rethink Company said, “As we entered our third year in May 2022, we decided to focus on three areas. Primary among them was meaningful and ambitious startups. We couldn’t be more delighted to partner uppercase, a brand with a meaningful purpose and category-redefining products. What makes the experience richer is a great blend of a leadership team with years of experience in creating market leaders in the luggage segment and the hunger of a new-age startup to build a beautiful world.”
uppercase has introduced planet-friendly backpacks and soft trolleys in the D2C segment. The company has ambitious plans to both expand its portfolio of products and its sales channels in the next quarter.