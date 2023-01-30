UpScalio-owned Hestia and Homepuff ropes in Neha Dhupia as brand ambassador

Dhupia will appear in the digital advertisements of the brand as well as play an active role in Hestia and Homepuff’s social media campaigns.
UpScalio’s home and kitchen brands - Hestia and Homepuff have onboarded Bollywood celebrity Neha Dhupia as the face of the brand.
The actor has appeared in multiple ads for the brands, which are centred around how Hestia and Homepuff products enable good health and complete nutrition.
In the ad for Hestia, Neha is seen making Samosas in their Easy Peek Air Fryer with almost zero oil, highlighting the virtues of this type of cooking. She has also appeared in another ad for the brand, endorsing the benefits of its cold press juicer.
For Homepuff, Neha has endorsed its new line of cast-iron cookware and the bestselling HeatPro range of lunchboxes. The ad exhibits the ease with which one can consume fresh home-cooked food with the help of Homepuff’s technologically advanced products.
Speaking on the campaign, Nitin Agarwal, co-founder and CGO, UpScalio, said, “Neha Dhupia is a bold voice in the health and nutrition community, and aligns perfectly with our vision for Hestia and Homepuff. These brands have achieved immense growth over the past year and we'd like to reach an ever larger audience with our health-first products. With the new year starting, this was the perfect time to expand customer reach and awareness around their product portfolio and their health benefits. We can’t wait to see how customers respond.”
Dinesh Vardhan, founder, Homepuff, said, “Homepuff has grown at an incredible rate in the last year, and its new products have garnered great ratings and reviews on online marketplaces. Associating with a personality like Neha Dhupia will boost the brand’s reach and unlock multiple customer segments. We’re expecting the brand to reach even greater heights from here.”
Neha Dhupia, said, “With our professional lives taking centre stage, it’s becoming tougher to allocate time and attention to health and nutrition. Hestia’s range of kitchen appliances and Homepuff’s cookware and kitchenware line of products will help customers boost their health with minimal effort. I’m personally excited about the vision of these brands and can’t wait to see their impact on the Indian customer.”