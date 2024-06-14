Upstox celebrates Father’s Day with #FirstFinancialAdvisor campaign

The film depicts the journey of a child from birth to adulthood, highlighting key moments and conversations in a father-child relationship. Initially, fathers are often mentoring their young children, but as the children grow, the relationship evolves into a more friendly and guiding dynamic. Similar to this transition, the video starts with the father imparting simple lessons about saving money to his young child, progressively offering more complex financial advice as the child matures. Each phase of life depicted in the film underscores the importance of our fathers’ both- in our lives as well as our financial journey.