Upstox launches new campaign to promote financial fitness in 2025

Upstox, a wealth management platform, has unveiled its latest campaign, The Upstox Financial Gym, to inspire individuals to become financially fit in the new year.

By giving finance a fitness-inspired twist, the Upstox Financial Gym makes wealth-building relatable and engaging. Just as physical fitness requires discipline, dedication, and consistency, achieving financial fitness demands the same mindset. This campaign harnesses the fresh-start energy of the new year, inspiring users to prioritise their financial health alongside their physical well-being.

The campaign is in line with Upstox’s mission to help Indians build long-term wealth in the right way. By giving them the right tools and encouraging them to follow the right habits Upstox aims to inspire users to take charge of their financial fitness. The campaign bridges the concepts of fitness and finance, portraying Upstox as the ideal partner for long-term wealth creation. Featuring engaging and content, the campaign draws parallels between gym workouts and wealth management—for instance, reimagining financial instruments as gym equipment and likening portfolio building to crafting a balanced diet.

The first video humorously showcases the common struggles of New Year resolutions. Ujwal, the protagonist, encourages viewers to set financial goals with the same determination as fitness goals. Using relatable gym metaphors, it highlights how Upstox tools help track and achieve financial milestones, empowering users to "flex their financial muscles."

The second video, Portfolio Salad Bowl, demonstrates the importance of a balanced portfolio using a cooking show format, blending ingredients like equity, debt, and gold to create the ideal financial recipe.





Kavitha Subramanian, co-founder, Upstox, said, "Understanding the transformative power of compounding in long-term wealth creation, this New Year, we aim to empower young Indians to take charge of their financial fitness with discipline and dedication toward their wealth goals. Through our all-in-one Wealth App, we strive to make financial fitness a cornerstone of their resolutions and an integral part of their everyday lives."