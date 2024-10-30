Upstox's Diwali campaign promotes muhurat trading for wealth growth

Upstox, a wealth management platform, today unveiled its new brand campaign for the occasion of Muhurat Trading. With a blend of tradition with modern investment opportunities, Upstox has introduced an initiative designed to encourage increased equity participation this Diwali.

Muhurat trading, an Indian market tradition symbolising prosperity on Diwali, encourages investing during an auspicious hour. This year, Upstox is urging users to join by investing in stocks, mutual funds, or gold ETFs and MFs to strengthen their financial future.

‘Iss Diwali, Kuch Naya’ encapsulates the message of starting new investment habits while honouring traditional practices. Through a story, Upstox has depicted a multigenerational family celebrating Diwali and discussing how their traditions — making clay diyas, cooking festive sweets — have passed through generations. Now, they take the conversation forward by starting a new family tradition of investing together. Hence, the family explores the various investment options that are available to them via Upstox’s app.

Speaking on the initiative and the campaign idea, Kavitha Subramanian, co-founder, Upstox said, “Muhurat trading has always been a significant tradition for the investor and trader community, symbolising the start of the new year. Through our latest campaign, we want to take this auspicious occasion a step ahead. We want to inspire every Indian, —whether a seasoned trader or a first-time investor—to strengthen their investment journey with ‘kuch naya’, fostering a legacy of financial security and prosperity for the future.”