Upstox’s IPL campaign aims to drive equity participation

Two new ads are a part of the brand’s IPL campaign, titled ‘Own Your Future’.
Mumbai-based online investment platform Upstox has released two ads as a part of its ‘Own Your Future’ campaign. The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign aims to encourage young people to invest wisely, own assets that will grow over time, and take control of their own future by participating in the equity market.
A couple is shown on a date in the first video. The guy mentions that he works for a top pharmaceutical company. The woman says that particular company works for her, as she has invested in it.
In the second video, three friends at a party discuss the interview of one of them. The second girl talks about the offer letter that she has received and the third one then says that she has invested in those companies and, hence, they both work for her.
The media mix of the campaign includes television, digital and social media platforms. While digital has been employed to reach out to the target segments in metros and big cities, television will be dominating the media mix for Tier-II and III cities.