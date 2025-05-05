Urban Company challenges RO servicing with 'Lambi Judai' campaign for Native RO

In India, water purifier servicing is so frequent and ingrained that it's a household ritual. Monthly filter changes, technician visits, and endless AMCs aren't mere inconveniences; they've quietly become routine. Urban Company’s Native RO directly challenges this dependency with its latest campaign, “Lambi Judai.” The campaign offers a humorous, touching farewell to a relationship that should never have existed.

The campaign has been created by Manja, and directed by Indrashish Mukherjee. The film opens with a scene familiar to every Indian household: a dramatic family farewell. Tears, tight hugs, and lingering goodbyes abound. However, the person leaving isn’t a son heading abroad or a daughter getting married; it’s the RO technician.

Native RO aims to eliminate the dependency on regular services, with multi-micron filtration system which prevents filter clogging, and its self-cleaning RO membrane ensures consistent purity.

“Indian consumers have been conditioned to accept frequent service visits as an unavoidable part of owning a water purifier,” says Tarun Menon, Sr. Director, Marketing at Urban Company. “The range of Native RO water purifiers helps consumers wean off this dated dependency. Native RO's technology delivers pure drinking water for 2 whole years without the interruptions, hidden costs, or constant maintenance that plague traditional purifiers.”

“Two years with no servicing or AMC. It’s a brilliant product promise,” adds Suyash Barve, head of creative at Manja. “But, if you take the product away, it’s also just a hell of a long time. Two years without any text messages, cold calls or home visits: I’d probably miss my sworn enemies. That became the jumping off point for us. If you knew you weren’t going to see someone for two years, how would you react? Or in this case, how would a mildly melodramatic family react?”

“We grew up on songs of separation from the 80s and 90s. It wasn’t by choice. You just couldn’t escape it. It was everywhere”, adds Indrasish Mukerjee, director from Footloose Films. “When we set out to make this incredibly sad ad, we didn’t have to reference for a second. We just had to close our eyes and go back in time to our childhoods. Everything came easy after that. We had incredible collaborators in the folks at Manja and Native. All of us were cognizant of how important this one would be in building some well-deserved brand love. Especially after the success of our previous outing. And we set out to do just that.”

With Lambi Judai, Native is launching a brand film, and an invitation to Indian consumers to unlearn the household rituals that subpar products forced on them, and experience what water purification looks like when it’s truly drama-free.