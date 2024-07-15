Urban Company selects M&C Saatchi Performance as digital agency to spearhead international expansion

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As Indian digital brands continue to make their mark on the global stage, Urban Company, a home service brand, has chosen M&C Saatchi Performance, a marketing agency, to help in its expansion into international markets in Singapore and the UAE.
M&C Saatchi Performance, with a proven track record of guiding digital-driven brands like MPL and UpGrad in their international growth, is well poised to drive Urban Company's venture into global markets.
Amidst this alliance, M&C Saatchi Performance elevates Partha Sharma to Country Director in India. Partha Sharma has been pivotal in building the agency in India over the past few years and will lead the Urban Company account.
Partha, country director India at M&C Saatchi Performance, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Urban Company as their Digital Agency on Record to support their international expansion into the dynamic markets of Singapore and the UAE," said Partha Sharma, India’s Country Director at M&C Saatchi Performance. "Our extensive experience steering Indian brands toward global success equips us for this endeavor. With extensive experience in markets like Singapore & UAE, proven data-driven strategies, and a nuanced understanding of digital businesses, we are well-prepared to amplify Urban Company's growth. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering substantial value and demonstrates Urban Company’s confidence in our ability to lead their digital strategy on a global scale."
Joon Ming, AVP, mrketing, Urban Company, added, "We are excited to partner with M&C Saatchi Performance for our expansion in Singapore. Their deep market insights, combined with a robust local presence and a proven track record in digital business growth, make them the ideal choice to support our international ambitions. We look forward to leveraging their innovative strategies to enhance our footprint and achieve new milestones in these dynamic markets."