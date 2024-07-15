Urban Company selects M&C Saatchi Performance as digital agency to spearhead international expansion

Partha, country director India at M&C Saatchi Performance, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Urban Company as their Digital Agency on Record to support their international expansion into the dynamic markets of Singapore and the UAE," said Partha Sharma, India’s Country Director at M&C Saatchi Performance. "Our extensive experience steering Indian brands toward global success equips us for this endeavor. With extensive experience in markets like Singapore & UAE, proven data-driven strategies, and a nuanced understanding of digital businesses, we are well-prepared to amplify Urban Company's growth. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering substantial value and demonstrates Urban Company’s confidence in our ability to lead their digital strategy on a global scale."