Urban Company’s ‘Flushback’ explores India’s plumbing legacy and pays tribute to plumbers

With this campaign, Urban Company hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for the tradespeople who make our lives better.
Urban Company, a tech-enabled home services marketplace, announces the release of its first short film which celebrates the trades that sustain our daily lives. The inaugural short film, titled Flushback, takes viewers on a journey through the history of plumbing—a legacy of which is deeply rooted in India's heritage—while also highlighting the profound respect and dignity the plumbers deserve.
The short film is set as an engaging conversation between a female customer and a plumber. While solving the problem the customer faces, the plumber takes the customer on a flashback, or as we call it ‘flushback’, of India’s water management marvels, starting 5000 years ago in the Indus Valley Civilization. The film not only brings dignity and pride to the plumber’s profession but also elucidates how plumbing was the critical foundation for the formation of mankind’s civilisation.
In this 7-minute film, each important historical and technological innovation has been captured with a unique style of animation, music and treatment relevant to the contemporary style of the times.
Flushback is more than just a look at the history of plumbing; it’s a powerful reminder of the skill, dedication and often-overlooked expertise that go into the trades that make life so convenient. In a world where the comforts of home are often taken for granted, this film encourages viewers to pause and reflect on the many hands that contribute to our everyday ease. By connecting the historical evolution of plumbing to the modern-day, Urban Company hopes to foster a deeper appreciation for the tradespeople who make our lives better.
At the launch of the short film, Bhavya Sharma, director of communications and ESG, Urban Company, said, "Every profession, every trade has a rich history and an essential role in society. Through our first short film Flushback, we explore the fascinating and intricate history of water management systems and honor the skilled professionals who make our lives better every day. This film is an acknowledgment of their contribution, a spotlight on their craftsmanship, and an expression of our collective gratitude for the role they play in our everyday lives."
Kireet Khurana, director and founder, Climb Media, added, "Directing Flushback was challenging and fun. Making a film on the impact of plumbers in our society was a great opportunity to understand their importance. To make an engaging manner laced with humor was a greater delight. I am absolutely certain that it will inspire the viewers to look at plumbers in a different light, while also instill pride for every plumber about their noble profession."