Urban Company's new ad targets men in home grooming-themed piece

The campaign has been shot and conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu India.
Urban Company (UC), a tech-enabled home services marketplace, has launched a campaign that goes back to the roots of the business – dialling up the convenience of services at home and the ease of scheduling an appointment at one’s preferred time.
Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu India, the creative agency from the house of Dentsu International, the campaign comprises two master films.
During 2018-19, Urban Company Salon for Men grew by 60 per cent month by month. However, it took off dramatically once the COVID-induced lockdowns eased. It grew five-fold last year (2020), driven by consumers spending more time at home and having heightened safety concerns.
The films dramatically bring alive the irritants one goes through during an out-of-home salon experience. Consequently, as a counterpoint, the films highlight Urban Company’s convenient, on-time, mess-free, at-home salon service solution.
The films also demonstrate how consumers can use the time saved to do whatever they want. The films sign off with the phrase, “Apne time ka karo sahi use, Urban Company karo choose.”
Speaking about the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu India, said, “Some people waste time in the pursuit of grooming. Others have no time for grooming. For people in both these situations, it’s time for Urban Company. Our campaign uses subtle humour and juxtaposes life without UC against life with UC, thereby showing people what they stand to gain with the click of a few buttons.”
Rahul Deorah, vice president - marketing, Urban Company, added, “Urban Company Men’s Salon services have seen exponential growth over the last two years, owing to the unparalleled convenience and quality they provide, and we look forward to continuing the same in 2021.”
