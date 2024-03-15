Urban Company's new campaign brings back nostalgia with 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast

Adding to the enthusiasm, Divya Jain, director of marketing, Urban Company, shared, "With our latest campaign featuring the cast of a beloved sitcom, we're tapping into the heart of Indian millennials who prioritize both convenience and cutting-edge technology. By partnering with Bare Bones Collective, we've embarked on a unique journey that intertwines humor, family dynamics, and smart living solutions such as Urban Company's Native RO Water Purifier.”