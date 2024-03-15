Urban Company's new campaign brings back nostalgia with 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Deven Bhojani and Rajesh Sharma, the campaign introduces Native RO purifier with humour.
Urban Company, a technology platform offering a variety of services at home has reunited the family of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, an Indian sitcom that made the audience laugh out loud with their ‘upper class vs middle class’ antics to introduce its ‘Native RO Water Purifier’.
The Native RO Water Purifier by Urban Company is a homegrown water purifier that requires servicing only once every two years. As mentioned in the campaign videos, it promises a hassle-free experience along with unparalleled convenience.
Talking about the latest project, Girish Narayandass, co-founder and chief creative officer, Bare Bones Collective, said, “We're excited to collaborate with Urban Company, and, who better to bring back for the launch of the Native RO Water Purifier than the beloved urban family? Hope it takes everyone on a nostalgic trip back to the 2000s.”
Adding to the enthusiasm, Divya Jain, director of marketing, Urban Company, shared, "With our latest campaign featuring the cast of a beloved sitcom, we're tapping into the heart of Indian millennials who prioritize both convenience and cutting-edge technology. By partnering with Bare Bones Collective, we've embarked on a unique journey that intertwines humor, family dynamics, and smart living solutions such as Urban Company's Native RO Water Purifier.”
The video series is released on Urban Company’s social media platforms, which include YouTube and Instagram. Twilight Entertainment is the production house on this project with Manaswi Mohata and Anuya Jakatdar as writers.