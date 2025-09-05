Urban Company’s new campaign spotlights service professionals as entrepreneurs

Urban Company, in partnership with Talented and Superfly Films, has released the fifth film under its ongoing Dignity of Labour charter, titled Chhote Sapne?. The film highlights the entrepreneurial spirit of Urban Company Service Professionals, who are in fact micro-entrepreneurs building their own businesses with skill and hustle, yet rarely recognised as such.



Society often believes entrepreneurs are supposed to look and sound a certain way: armed with LinkedIn pages, startup jargon, and hustle culture codes. But being entrepreneurial is not about its appearance & markers, it is an attitude and a mindset. The film tackles this bias, showing how a customer subconsciously looks down upon an Urban Company Professional's work, only for it to be reframed as her own venture, built through her own skill, determination, and hustle.

Advertisment

Speaking about the film, Tanima Kohli, Creative at Talented, said: “With the fifth film in the Dignity of Labour series, we shifted the narrative to reflect on the unconscious biases we, as social beings, tend to internalise. By setting the UC Pro’s chhota baksa, carrying skills, survival, and her big dreams against the white-collar laptop bag, we highlight the divide of class and privilege while nudging audiences to reconsider how they view those whose unseen work sustains their lives.”

Kartik Ahuja, Sr. Manager Brand at Urban Company, added: “With this instalment, we ask: are all forms of entrepreneurship truly seen as equal? In India, ‘entrepreneurship’ is often seen as the prerogative of the white-collared, urban, and well-networked. Yet at its core, entrepreneurial drive isn’t about status; it’s about mindset. It’s the determination to wake up at 5 a.m., learn a new skill, and bet on yourself to change your future, one customer, one day at a time. Urban Company’s women professionals are entrepreneurs too, earning up to three times more than their offline peers, and in some cases, two to three times more than their husbands – with some husbands even stepping back to support their wives’ careers. That shift is both economic and cultural, and it’s redefining how we see work, ambition, and entrepreneurship.”

Kopal Naithani, Founder and Director at Superfly Films, shared: “What drew me to this film was the quiet honesty of it, how a seemingly innocent question can peel back the invisible walls we build between ‘us’ and ‘them.’ We often forget that behind every uniform lies a life, a story, a struggle not unlike our own. This film is less about conflict and more about recognising the small truths that connect us all, no matter where we stand.”

With ‘Chhote Sapne?’, Urban Company continues its commitment to reframe cultural perceptions and biases about work and workers. The Dignity of Labour series, which began with Chhota Kaam, has explored themes of respect, gender, and societal prejudice. With its latest instalment, the brand deepens the conversation, challenging how we define entrepreneurship and urging viewers to see the extraordinary in what they may dismiss as ordinary.