Urban Ladder invites sumos to test their furniture in their latest campaign #BuiltToLast

The new ad campaign from Urban ladder has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore. The film features a couple in an Urban Ladder store, contemplating whether to purchase a bed they like. As they ponder, their attention is drawn to the sounds of taiko drums and two sumos charging at each other. They clash and the larger sumo is tossed onto the bed and the other sumo also rolls over him landing on the bed. The couple is delighted to see that the bed does not buckle and remains intact despite the impact. The film closes with the couple satisfied with the durability of the bed, the two sumos playfully tickling each other with the tagline ‘Built to Last’ from Urban Ladder.