Urban Ladder’s new campaign spotlights city-specific aspirations

Urban Ladder has rolled out a new campaign in partnership with Lowe Lintas, adopting a city-first approach to brand storytelling.

The campaign draws on insights from “State of States”, a proprietary study by Lowe Lintas that examines cultural differences across Indian regions to enable more localised marketing strategies.

Instead of relying on a single national narrative, the campaign recognises that ambition, identity and aspirations are expressed differently across cities. The communication reflects these differences by building city-specific narratives that aim to deepen the brand’s relevance and consideration among consumers.

At the centre of the campaign is the idea that furniture is not only functional but also personal, often reflecting life journeys shaped by geography and local culture. Using insights from the study, the campaign positions furniture as an extension of these aspirations, adapting its storytelling to different regional mindsets.

Sharing thoughts on the campaign, Krisha Turakhia Leading Revenue & Marketing at Urban Ladder, Reliance Retail said, “Furniture is an intensely personal category. It carries stories of where you come from and where you’re headed. In a country as culturally rich as India, those stories are not identical across states. Ambition, identity and even the meaning of success are shaped by local context. Through this state-first approach, we’re acknowledging that nuance in the way we show up, with the belief that deeper cultural relevance ultimately strengthens brand consideration.”

The campaign unfolds through city narratives across markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, while also reflecting regional nuances in Chennai, Hyderabad and other parts of South India. In Tier 2 markets, the brand positions itself as a marker of progress and milestones in consumers’ lives.

The campaign is currently live across digital and offline platforms, including Instagram, Meta and YouTube.