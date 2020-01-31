UrbanClap is now Urban Company

UrbanClap announced the creation of its new brand, Urban Company. The new umbrella brand captures the company’s ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace, with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories Beauty & Wellness and Home Repairs & Maintenance.
UrbanClap was launched in Delhi in November 2014 with a handful of service professionals. Over the past 5 years, it has expanded to 4 countries (India, Australia, Singapore and the UAE), built a fleet of 25,000+ trained professionals and served over 5 million households.
Looking towards the future, the company is clear about its vision – To empower millions of professionals world-wide deliver services at home like never experienced before.
“It was also important for us to have a brand which is globally acceptable. From the neighbourhoods of Darling Harbour in Sydney to the condominiums of Gurgaon, Urban Company is a simple name with universal appeal. What remains unchanged is our commitment to offer reliable and affordable services at home. This is enabled by working closely with our service partners, helping them with up-skilling, financing, insurance, product procurement etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs,” said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder, Urban Company.