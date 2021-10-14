Urbanic rolls out global campaign to break quintessential beauty standards

The London-based fast fashion brand’s digital ad film highlights that women should not be defined by their professions, backgrounds and appearances.
Urbanic, a London-based fast fashion and lifestyle e-commerce app that was launched in India in 2017, has just rolled out a global digital campaign that is live in India, Brazil and Russia. The ad film highlights that no women should be restricted to any kind of social constructs or unrealistic benchmarks.
Urbanic is known for making affordable fashion wear. In India, it has reportedly become the go-to marketplace for Gen Z after the ban of famous Chinese app Shein in 2019. Urbanic was able to fill the void that was created by Shein's ban.
The campaign, titled #SoUrbanic, is created by Offline Studio and Digital Solutions, a Mumbai-based creative agency and production house. The film showcases contrasting acts of different characters and delivers the message that women’s actions should not be defined by their professions, backgrounds, or how they look.
The digital film is backed by multiple posts on Urbanic's Instagram handle.
Commenting on the campaign, Swastica Swapn, founder, Offline Studio and Digital Solutions, mentions that the idea was to showcase various ethnicities, communities, personalities, body types and professions of today’s women who, at their core, are confident, ambitious and unapologetically themselves.
“We wanted to bring to life a brand film that casts a spotlight on not just one, but various stigmas and social constructs every woman across the world deals with. The brand thrives to help every girl feel their best through their quirky and unconventional designs. The video had to do the same. I hope it inspires every girl that watches it, to know there are no set rules in life, no matter what anyone tries to tell them. To know their potential is truly limitless. And to know and be that, is what being #SoUrbanic is all about.”
For Rahul Dayama, head of marketing, Urbanic, the idea was to be not just another body positivity or pride campaign, but an enticing fusion of everything a woman is and capable of. “Just like our versatile collection, we also feature various collections and categories, staying true to our mission, which is to offer comfort and style to our customers for any and every day and occasion.”
Due to the variety of options and affordability that the brand provides, many social media influencers are seen making haul videos for Urbanic products on their YouTube channels.
It is interesting to note that recently, ahead of its festive season sale, e-commerce platform Myntra onboarded Urbanic on its platform. And if media reports are to be believed, the Urbanic received record sales, becoming the second-highest grossing brand on Myntra’s platform.