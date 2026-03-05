Urbanrise launches ‘Celebrity Life’ campaign featuring Gauri Khan

Urbanrise has launched a campaign titled ‘Welcome to the Celebrity Life’ for its residential project Whispers of Sky in Chennai.

The campaign features designer Gauri Khan and is directed by filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. It is presented through a two-film series that explores different aspects of Khan’s public persona.

One film shows her in the role of a designer working with materials, layout and visual details. The second presents her as a public figure associated with celebrity culture and lifestyle.

The films link these two perspectives to the positioning of the residential project, using visual storytelling to highlight design and lifestyle elements.

Speaking about the collaboration, Gauri Khan said: "The design vision for Whispers of Sky focused on refinement and timeless appeal. The campaign captures that through its detailing and visual treatment.”

Speaking about this Manoj Namburu- chairman & managing director, Urbanrise said: “Customer delight is the benchmark we hold ourselves to. By partnering with the best in design and execution, we ensure our customers are proud owners of homes that exceed expectations. Our collaboration with Gauri Khan Designs is in that direction. The design values and aesthetics that Gauri Khan Designs brings to the table match our organization’s ethos. I am confident that the discerning customers of Chennai will love this creation by Gauri Khan” added Namburu.

The project is located in Sholinganallur, Chennai, and spans approximately 6.09 acres. The development includes 623 residences across multiple towers.

The campaign will be released across digital platforms and other media channels.