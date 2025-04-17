Urvashi Rautela fronts Nykaa’s 13th anniversary campaign

Nykaa has launched a new campaign featuring actor Urvashi Rautela to mark its 13th anniversary. The campaign promotes the Nykaa Birthday Sale, with Rautela referencing one of her past interview moments to highlight early access to the sale.

Set in a vanity van, Nykaa’s new campaign film features Urvashi Rautela speaking to the camera while applying makeup. She references her trademark style and describes her glow as “1 million percent natural”, tying into the promotion for the Nykaa Birthday Sale.

The campaign includes limited-time flash sales, surprise gifts with purchase, exclusive offers on new launches, and interactive games for users to win prizes. Urvashi Rautela features in the campaign, promoting early access to deals.

The campaign highlights Nykaa's journey over the years and promotes the brand's ongoing Birthday Sale.