US actress Viola Davis talks self-worth in L'Oréal ad as her country’s anti-racism protests continue

Words are filled with unquenchable potency. Use them right, and they will deliver results that exceed expectations.
Think of Mark Antony's speech in William Shakespeare's play 'Julius Caesar', “Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears...” It roused a mob to turn against the men they hailed for assassinating Caesar. Or hear Martin Luther King Jr's 'I have a dream' speech in Washington, D.C. in 1963; it was one of the defining moments of the American Civil Rights Movements.
There are countless examples saying the same thing, that words are powerful. Nobody knows this better than brands, and they use words to full effect to not just up sales, but also, from time time, shed light on society's state, and the positive and affirmative societal changes needed.
On May 28, 2020, L'Oréal Paris USA released a digital film featuring its spokesperson, actor and producer Viola Davis. In the 121-second-long ad film, she talks about what is, perhaps, one of the most popular brand taglines 'You're Worth It', and what it stands for.
Davis says it's a beautiful reminder to all of us that "... You have reason and rarity." She says one carries value that never depreciates and asks people to repeat something and mean it: "I'm Worth it".
The ad film is from a campaign called 'Lesson of Worth', with McCann Paris behind it. As per AdAge, the campaign "... aims to bring more dimension to the brand's long-running 'worth it' tag."
It also reported the statement of Charlotte Franceries, global president of McCann Beauty Team, “Empowerment has always been part of L’Oréal Paris; being a positive external voice for all women is essential. Hearing that one is beautiful is a start, but believing that you are—knowing that you have value and worth—is real power.”
It's something you can expect from the beauty brand that, for decades, has espoused self-worth, and it is also expressed in its tagline. 'Because You're Worth It' was born in 1973 at McCann Erickson in New York, from the mind of its 23-year-old copywriter Ilon Specht. 1973 was also the year when the second-wave feminist movement was in full steam.
Carrying forward its legacy of empowerment, the ad film encourages everyone to believe in their worth. And, as mentioned before, it's only when you utter the 'words', will you start to believe in it.
However, the ad also comes with subtext. It was released at a time when the United States is rattled with nationwide protests because of George Lloyd, a black American's death at the hands of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer who is now facing murder and manslaughter charges.
Davis is a Black woman and a brilliant actress. She's won an Academy Award, a Tony Award, and was the first Black woman to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, among other accolades. She's also a vocal advocate for respect and equality, and her messaging in this film appeals to not just the communities in the US, but also to a global audience to stand up for what's right, instead of inaction.
L'Oréal Paris wanted to get its message across during these tumultuous times, and they chose the right messenger.
But the ad film, despite praise, has garnered flak, too. UK model Munroe Bergdorf has slammed the beauty giant's support to the #BlackLivesMatter movement as nothing but a PR stunt. In 2017, L'Oréal Paris ended its association with Bergdorf after her comments on a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A part of Bergdorf’s Instagram post reads, "L'Oréal claiming to stand with the Black community, yet also refusing to engage with the community on this issue, or apologise for the harm they caused to a Black female queer transgender employee, shows us who they are - just another big brand who seeks to capitalise from a marginalised movement, by widening their audience and attempting to improve their public image." You can read the entire post above.
In these times of strife, several brands are taking a stand. Sometimes, they work, and sometimes, they don't. Let’s see if L'Oréal responds to Bergdorf’s comments.