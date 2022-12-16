US-based Commerce Agency Melon Joins DEPT®

The Melon team will be known as MELON/DEPT® and will continue to operate under the leadership of Ryan Nicholson and Carryn Quibell, CFO/COO.
US-based commerce agency Melon has joined DEPT®, one of the fastest growing digital agencies in the world. Melon’s 100+ person team has long-term partnerships with clients including Under Armour, Nike, vineyard vines and Therabody, to drive the strategy, design and implementation of commerce experiences, with a strong focus on the Salesforce ecosystem.
“At Melon, we have one single goal: do great work,” said Ryan Nicholson, President at Melon. “We’re thankful to find a partner in DEPT® who is setting the internet’s standard for innovation and creativity. Joining them will help us grow our business, expand our capabilities and create pioneering commerce experiences for brands around the world.”
Melon has a strong presence in the US with offices in Chicago and Atlanta, as well as a fast growing team in Argentina supporting clients in Latin America.
“From the first time we met, the cultural connection between us was very strong”, said Dimi Albers, CEO at DEPT®. “The team at Melon is no-nonsense, experienced and knows how to make clients happy, while having fun along the way. Their commerce and tech capabilities and broad Salesforce expertise are a strong addition to our existing teams in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. Together we can further build out our joint capabilities to support clients across other platforms like Adobe and Drupal.”
The Melon team will be known as MELON/DEPT® and will continue to operate under the leadership of Ryan Nicholson and Carryn Quibell, CFO/COO. International technology investment bank GP Bullhound acted as exclusive financial advisor to Melon for this transaction.