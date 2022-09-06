U.S. Polo Assn. launches new #PlayTogether campaign starring Arjun Rampal twinning with his family

“Being associated with an iconic brand like U.S. Polo Assn. has been a very special experience for me and I am looking forward to exciting times ahead. My association with the brand over the last year has been phenomenal and I can't wait to share what we have in store for this new season with everyone. The experience of bringing my entire family together for this campaign was fantastic and I am sure all other families will thoroughly enjoy their shopping experience at USPA stores as well. The new campaign focuses on ‘Family Twinning’, a concept that is very close to my heart. In fact, that’s what instantly drew me to the brand and helped me connect with the campaign personally as well,” said U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassador Arjun Rampal