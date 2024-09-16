U.S. Polo Assn. onboards Jaipur prince Sawai Padmanabh Singh as new global ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new collection reveal is launched with a campaign film #BornToPlay featuring Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (Pacho).
U.S. Polo Assn., announced an exclusive collaboration with Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (Pacho). This partnership has led to the creation of the U.S. Polo Assn. x Sawai Padmanabh Singh collection, a collection that merges Jaipur’s royal heritage with sports fashion.
Each piece is crafted, drawing from the architectural marvels and majestic motifs of the City Palace, while incorporating the charm of Jaipur’s iconic Panchranga flag.
“As our newest Global Ambassador, Pacho is an excellent representative of our sport inspired brand, demonstrating perfectly where sport meets fashion as an outstanding polo player, philanthropist and fashion icon in his country,” said J. Michael Prince, global president and CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. “This Collection is an exceptional addition to the U.S. Polo Assn. global brand’s offerings, and we anticipate that it will be a hit with the India market for its craftmanship, historic influence and enduring style.
The capsule collection, set to debut in the Autumn-Winter 2024 season.
“U S Polo Assn. has been the biggest promoter of polo, around the world.With this association, the brand and I hope to bring the story of polo in India to the forefront. The collection and the campaign, both reflect not only my personal style but also my passion for polo and horses, including the indigenous Marwari horse of Rajasthan. Together, we hope to take the sport to new heights.” commented Sawai Padmanabh Singh.
Amitabh Suri, chief executive officer, USPA (Arvind Brands), said, “This collaboration with Sawai Padmanabh Singh marks an important milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. in India. By blending Jaipur’s royal heritage with our brand’s signature sport-inspired fashion, we’ve created a collection that reflects both a rich cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a unique opportunity to experience the grandeur of Jaipur’s history while embracing the sport of polo.”