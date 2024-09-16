U.S. Polo Assn. onboards Jaipur prince Sawai Padmanabh Singh as new global ambassador

“U S Polo Assn. has been the biggest promoter of polo, around the world.With this association, the brand and I hope to bring the story of polo in India to the forefront. The collection and the campaign, both reflect not only my personal style but also my passion for polo and horses, including the indigenous Marwari horse of Rajasthan. Together, we hope to take the sport to new heights.” commented Sawai Padmanabh Singh.