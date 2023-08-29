U.S. Polo Assn. unveils new campaign "Legends Forever, to Play Together"

The campaign is created by WYP, a Wondrlab company.
U.S. Polo Assn, announces its latest fashion campaign. Conceptualised by WYP, a Wondrlab company, "Legends Forever, Play Together” weaves together threads of nostalgia, and partnership and brings back two sets of legendary duos.
The duos? Legendary tennis duo, Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. And the original supermodel duo, Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman.
Mahesh and Leander, the Indian Express, relive their unforgettable moments on and around the tennis court. A testament to their incredible achievements, the camaraderie, and the unbreakable bond that made them true legends.
From the court to the ramp, Arjun and Milind take us back to their glamorous world of fashion. They stride confidently down the ramp, and we even get to see them work their magic backstage, their partnership exemplifies the elegance and sophistication that U.S. Polo Assn. has embodied for years. Their dynamic presence on and off the runway perfectly mirrors the brand's commitment to timeless style and enduring grace.
Speaking about the campaign, Amitabh Suri, brand CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India says, “Legends Forever, Play Together’ could have only happened with the most iconic duos. That’s why we decided to bring legendary partnerships of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, and Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman back! The campaign harmoniously blends the nostalgia of the past with the excitement of the present, resonating with those who value the essence of unity and elegance. This campaign also seamlessly blends with our previous campaign, #TwinningForever, with Arjun Rampal.”
Amit Akali, co-founder, Wondrlab says, "We were thrilled to work on this legendary campaign. And both sets of legends were even more thrilled! They were really excited at the chance to rekindle their partnership! We wanted to capture these moments in a very editorial manner that does justice to them as well as their clothes as well as their relationship. This magic of which comes alive beautifully in the campaign."
Deepansh Bhargava, VP marketing, U.S. Polo Assn India says, “We recognize the importance of creating an aura for the brand. And our campaign achieves just that. This concept infuses a fresh energy that resonates with our audience, recapturing the essence of what makes us iconic. Looking ahead, I'm excited about the next stage, where together with WYP, we'll elevate our brand to even greater heights.”
Watch the campaign videos: