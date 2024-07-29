US tech company C Spire withdraws advertising from Paris Olympics 2024 over Last Supper controversy

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The controversial act featured drag queens and dancers in a performance seen as a parody of the Last Supper.
C Spire, a telecommunications and technology company based in Mississippi, announced on X that it had retracted all its advertising from the Olympics due to the ceremony’s mockery of a painting depicting a significant biblical moment for Christians.
The 2024 Olympic Games commenced on July 26 in Paris, France, showcasing French culture and blasphemous art which led to worldwide Christian dismay and caused one sponsor to withdraw.
"We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the Paris Olympics opening ceremonies," the company stated. "C Spire will be removing our advertisements from the Olympics."
The four-hour event took place along the Seine River and included performances by global stars like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, both celebrated icons within the queer community. Drag Queen Nicky Doll, a contestant from the 12th season of "RuPaul’s Drag Race" and host of "Drag Race France," joined the fashion runway segment with "Drag Race France" Season 1 winner Paloma, Season 3’s Piche, and Giselle Palmer.
Initially, the queens stood by the runway, watching the models, before eventually joining in to showcase their own styles. One of their performances included a scene reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s "The Last Supper," featuring drag queens and other performers arranged in a tableau similar to Jesus Christ and his apostles.
This drew significant attention and sparked mixed reactions globally. Da Vinci's renowned masterpiece is located in Milan, Italy.
Later, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the ceremony, addressed the controversy in a media briefing. He clarified that the act was meant to promote inclusion, not mockery. "When we aim to include everyone and exclude no one, questions can arise," Jolly explained, according to FOX News.