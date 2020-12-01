‘Use any condom, brand doesn’t matter’ says Manforce this World AIDS Day

Manforce’s initiative is reminiscent of Lifebuoy’s campaign from January when the top soap brand asked consumers to wash hands with any soap brand.
Manforce Condoms’ ad campaign for World AIDS Day (December 1), urges Indians to use a condom, be it of any brand. The campaign #StandTogether takes up a larger responsibility of educating consumers to just use a condom.
The slides in the ad film feature hues and design themes often used by rival condom brands like Durex and Kama Sutra on their social media communications and branding.
Also, the campaign is reminiscent of hygiene brand Lifebuoy’s campaign from January (2020). The top soap brand put out ads in leading publications urging consumers to wash hands irrespective of the brand involved in the process. Lifebuoy even went ahead to mention rivals like Dettol, Godrej and Santoor in the ads.
Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma said, “Through this campaign the intention is to show that we are committed towards our customer’s safety and want to ensure that sex always stays as an act of pleasure, along with safety. We want to communicate to the masses to just ‘Use A Condom’ to avoid AIDS and when it comes to a physical relationship, safety plays an important role in strengthening the bond between partners.”