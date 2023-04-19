Usha International looks out for a new digital media buying agency

“In this digital-first age, we want to reach out and engage with our consumers where they are and hence there’s a need for a specialized digital media buying agency. We are looking at an agency that understands the digital media universe and can conceive and execute breakthrough strategies while optimizing advertising costs. What is critical is they understand each piece of our business, what we stand for, and how it all dovetails into our larger corporate offering across businesses. This would be the prime focus along with the agency credentials for choosing an agency”, said the Usha spokesperson.