Usha International unveils new TV ad for industrial sewing machines

The ad aims to showcase the power of Usha sewing machines.
Usha International recently launched their new Usha domestic industrial sewing machines TV ad. This film aims to capture the essence in a way that consumers will be able to relate to.
Shot by Illusionist Films, Mumbai, the TVC showcases a tale about how the Tailor Masterji relies on the Usha sewing machine to power his creativity with confidence in order to cater to the never-ending demands of today’s customers.
The overall narrative shows the quintessential masterji and his assistant navigate the whims of an insatiable customer with elan. A young girl is excitedly asking for multiple style elements she would like incorporated into the two outfits she wants tailored for a party in “four days”. Will the outfits be ready on time, she wants to know. Ho jaayega, says masterji, secure in the knowledge they have the trusted Usha sewing machine, a gadget that will make meeting deadlines a breeze.