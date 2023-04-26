Usha launches TVC for its new product offering

The TVC highlights the needs of the modern Indian consumer – aesthetically appealing fans packed with the latest technology.
Usha International announced a new TVC campaign Designed with You in Mind for its recently launched Usha Onio series of fans.
Inspired by nature and driven by technology, the Onio series is the brand’s biggest fans launch in a decade, comprising six ranges with nine SKUs each, making it a total of 54 SKUs. The TVC highlights the needs of the modern Indian consumer – aesthetically appealing fans packed with the latest technology.
The TVC features three of the six ranges in the Usha Onio series – the Lambda range designed to follow the swirl and swivel of water the mountain-inspired Phi range, and the Upsilon range that takes inspiration from the bright facets of a solitaire. The TVC seamlessly takes viewers from one picturesque view to another showcasing how the Onio fans are a magical blend of nature, aesthetics, and technology, while also highlighting their features including silent operation, dust and scratch resistant, and high air delivery.
Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Usha spokesperson said, “We are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our consumers and our new range of Onio fans is a perfect blend of hi-tech functionality and innovative designs that cater to the needs of a diverse range of consumers. Our TVC is aimed at connecting with a wider audience and reinforcing our position across the Indian market.”
Launched in February 2023, the Onio series comes in multiple color variants such as White, Sepia Brown, Beige, Silk Grey, Oyster White, Black Red, and Slate Grey.
Production House: Ikigai Films
Director: Shiven Sundernath