Usha launches TVC for its new product offering

The TVC features three of the six ranges in the Usha Onio series – the Lambda range designed to follow the swirl and swivel of water the mountain-inspired Phi range, and the Upsilon range that takes inspiration from the bright facets of a solitaire. The TVC seamlessly takes viewers from one picturesque view to another showcasing how the Onio fans are a magical blend of nature, aesthetics, and technology, while also highlighting their features including silent operation, dust and scratch resistant, and high air delivery.

Commenting on the launch of the TVC, Usha spokesperson said, “We are always looking for innovative ways to connect with our consumers and our new range of Onio fans is a perfect blend of hi-tech functionality and innovative designs that cater to the needs of a diverse range of consumers. Our TVC is aimed at connecting with a wider audience and reinforcing our position across the Indian market.”