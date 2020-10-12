USV - Sebamed appoints The Womb as Strategy and Creative Partners

Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb, added, "All Sebamed products sold in India are imported from Germany. Are made in Germany. That means they're not just built without compromise but has a valid rationale for being considered premium when picked up from Indian shelves. Every Sebamed product is conceptualised and manufactured with science and honesty at its heart and is for everyone, but because of its high price, a big part of strategy building will be to answer 'who will buy it', 'from where will she buy it', 'why will she prefer it over others', and 'how will she continue to buy it'. New opportunities have opened up due to certain issues that a leader brand is facing in baby care, and we're excited to help a deserving brand like Sebamed take centre stage in Indian minds."