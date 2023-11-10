UTI Mutual Fund's Diwali campaign spotlights the power of discipline in SIP investments for financial growth

The campaign, created by Havas Worldwide India motivates and educates people about the benefits of investing in SIPs.
UTI Mutual Fund's Diwali campaign, unveiled on November 10, 2023, sheds light on the increasing trend of SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) investments in India. The campaign, crafted by Havas Worldwide India, aims to not only inspire but also educate individuals on the advantages of investing in SIPs.
Focusing on the core principle that discipline plays a pivotal role in investments, the campaign emphasizes the significance of systematic and regular contributions. Sandeep Samsi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at UTI Mutual Fund, explained the motivation behind the initiative, stating, "The thought for this investor education film comes from a consumer insight that Indians are ready to take necessary actions to achieve their desired objectives. And for mutual fund investments, these actions are investing through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route."
Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer at Havas Worldwide India, highlighted the campaign's central theme centered around discipline in achieving goals. She expressed, "When it comes to achieving one’s goals, the key to accomplishing them is discipline. Because those small steps always add up and go a long way. So, we decided to show this in a charming way, with the story of a Dadu (grandfather), who practices a disciplined diet throughout the year, just so he can enjoy his favourite laddoos on Diwali, making for a truly sweet ending indeed."
The campaign, featuring a heartwarming tale of disciplined habits leading to a joyous Diwali celebration, is currently being showcased across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. UTI Mutual Fund aims to leverage this initiative to encourage more individuals to embrace the benefits of disciplined SIP investments for long-term financial growth.