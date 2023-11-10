UTI Mutual Fund's Diwali campaign spotlights the power of discipline in SIP investments for financial growth

Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer at Havas Worldwide India, highlighted the campaign's central theme centered around discipline in achieving goals. She expressed, "When it comes to achieving one’s goals, the key to accomplishing them is discipline. Because those small steps always add up and go a long way. So, we decided to show this in a charming way, with the story of a Dadu (grandfather), who practices a disciplined diet throughout the year, just so he can enjoy his favourite laddoos on Diwali, making for a truly sweet ending indeed."