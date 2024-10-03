Utkarsh SFB onboards Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri as brand ambassadors

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (Utkarsh SFB), a provider of banking and financial services today announced on-boarding legendary boxer Mary Kom and the celebrated footballer Sunil Chhetri as its brand ambassadors.

Parveen Kumar Gupta, chairman, Utkarsh SFB speaking on the occasion said, "It is an honour and privilege to welcome Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri to the Utkarsh SFB family as our brand ambassadors. Both, Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri, have overcome significant challenges to achieve global recognition, mirroring Utkarsh SFB’s mission of uplifting underserved segments by providing accessible financial services. We are looking forward to continuing achieving our vision and mission with them as our partners.”

Govind Singh, MD and CEO of Utkarsh SFB, said, "Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri are synonymous with resilience, discipline, and commitment—qualities that resonate with Utkarsh SFB's core values of financial inclusion, empowerment, and trustworthiness. The Bank caters to all segments of the society cutting across strata to empower with financial confidence. This alliance represents that we believe in the power of determination and empowerment through finance. This is what both Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri inspire millions by virtue of their grit and success, We at Utkarsh SFB do make efforts and reinforce to inspire unserved and underserved communities to access inclusive financial solutions.”

Ms. Mary Kom speaking on the occasion said, “Utkarsh SFB’s commitment to driving financial inclusion within underprivileged communities and helping them access financial support is admirable and inspiring. I feel proud to be a part of this journey with Utkarsh SFB and look forward to inspiring people to achieve their aspirations, regardless of challenges.

Sunil Chhetri, sharing his thoughts on the occasion said, "This association with Utkarsh SFB is an opportunity for me to be a part of a Utkarsh SFB’s vision and mission of driving financial freedom and empowering people to achieve their dreams. Persistence and proper Support are key factors for success in any sport and Utkarsh SFB plays both these roles in helping people and businesses achieve their dreams.

Mary Kom’s legacy as a trailblazer in Indian Women’s Boxing and Sunil Chhetri’s leadership in Indian Football make them aspirational figures. Their humility, perseverance, and ability to connect with people from all walks of life positions them as relatable and trustworthy ambassadors for a brand like Utkarsh SFB, which caters to a diverse audience.

Utkarsh SFB along with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri will focus on a series of initiatives like financial literacy campaigns, product launches, branch inaugurations, and social media campaigns for inclusion and resilience. In addition, the bank will be launching a multi-channel campaign through ad films and social media content, this time focused on stories of financial empowerment and real success with Mary Kom and Sunil Chhetri at the helm of these messages.