V-Guard launches new marketing campaign for Luxecube water heater

V-Guard Industries, a company in consumer electricals and appliances has unveiled a new ad film for its recently launched premium water heater series Luxecube.

The film is an extension of the much-loved summer campaign ‘Hum, Tum Aur V-Guard’, featuring the same couple who bring alive everyday moments with warmth, wit, and a touch of romance.

Titled ‘Hum, Tum Aur Kuch Extra’, the film captures a light-hearted exchange where the husband teases his wife about some ‘extra excitement’ in their lives. While the wife is about to suspect a cheeky revelation, the husband cleverly reveals he was speaking about the all-new V-Guard Luxecube water heater. This new film adds a romantic twist to highlight 38% extra hot water and stylish design, debuting during the Asia Cup and targeting digital-first audiences.

The campaign made its debut during the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2025 held yesterday, ensuring maximum visibility. It will be displayed among various OTT platforms, Connected TV, and social media, amplifying reach among digital-first audiences.

Speaking on the campaign, Nandagopal Nair, VP – brand & communication, V-Guard Industries, said: "The Luxecube Water Heater reflects V-Guard’s commitment to making everyday living smarter, more stylish, and comforting. With this film, we aimed to create a story that feels warm, personal, and aspirational. Bringing back the same couple adds familiarity and emotional continuity, while the fresh, witty twist keeps the narrative engaging."

Anil Ralph Thomas, director and chief creative officer at Ralph&Das, who wrote and directed the film, added: "V-Guard has been building emotional affinity by seamlessly integrating product benefits into consumers’ daily lives. The film captures a playful, romantic banter between a happy couple, cleverly linking their chemistry to the product’s 'extra hot' performance and stylish looks."

Kaustav Das, director and CEO of Ralph&Das, commented: "We believe in breaking category norms. While the market often takes a loud, direct approach, V-Guard has adopted a distinctive tone—subtle, witty, and emotionally resonant—the V-Guard way."

With the Luxecube campaign, V-Guard is designed for consumers who seek functionality and style and ensures a premium water heater segment.