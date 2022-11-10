V-Guard launches new Water Heater TVC for the Season

The TVC has been conceptualized by V-Guard’s Integrated Agency Ralph&Das.
V-Guard has released a new Water Heater TVC for the season. It deliberately and consciously moves away from a category communication that is largely functional. Based on a rigorous insight mining exercise undertaken by V-guard.
Nandagopal Nair, brand and communication head, V-Guard Industries elaborates "V-Guard has launched its new water heater communication for the upcoming season. The communication has been built on the primary insight that a hot water bath is the ultimate expression of rejuvenation. When you can shut out the world, let your hair down and be the master of your world. This insight has been translated into an engaging narrative in the form of a peppy TVC.”
The TVC has been conceptualized by V-Guard’s Integrated Agency Ralph&Das. It has been scripted and directed by Anil Ralph Thomas, Chief Creative Officer, Ralph&Das who adds “A great shower can truly be a blissful moment. A time away from time. Where you feel on top of the world, it’s your world where you feel you can do anything you want. It brings out the optimistic best out of you. This film attempts to showcase that feeling”
Kaustav Das, CEO, Ralph&Das feels “Brands are built on emotional connections, getting noticed and being in the consumer’s preference set is a battle for their mind, consumers will end up doing due diligence on matching features, costs etc anyway before making a buying decision. This TVC does the job perfectly”