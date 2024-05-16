V-Guard launches summer election campaign using AI-generated videos of its lead products as candidates

“At V-Guard, we believe in seizing every opportunity to connect with our consumers in innovative and engaging ways. With the excitement of elections sweeping the nation, we saw a perfect chance to infuse some fun and creativity into our marketing campaign. By presenting our lead products as political candidates, we're not just showcasing their quality and reliability but also adding a touch of humour and familiarity that resonates with our audience. Moreover, our groundbreaking use of AI to create a simulated news environment further demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of clutter breaking communication and embracing cutting-edge technology”, said Nandagopal Nair, VP, brand and communication, V-Guard Industries.