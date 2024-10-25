V-Guard's Diwali film celebrates the spirit of new beginnings

This Diwali, V-Guard has launched a special film that conveys the spirit of new beginnings during the festive season.

The film, conceptualised and created by V-Guard’s creative agency Ralph & Das, revolves around two quirky elderly neighbours engaged in a light-hearted banter while designing rangolis on Diwali evening. As their banter progresses, a heartfelt revelation leads to a touching moment of empathy and compassion, culminating in a beautiful gesture of togetherness.

Nandagopal Nair, VP and head – brand and communications, V-Guard Industries, said, " At V-Guard, we believe relationships form the cornerstone of our existence. Our core brand values of trust, care, and reliability are rooted in nurturing these relationships. Diwali is a time to strengthen bonds and embark on new beginnings. The new Diwali film created embodies our philosophy of bringing home a better tomorrow with an inspiring and emotional narrative that we believe will touch a chord with our audience.”

Anil Ralph Thomas, director and chief creative officer, Ralph&Das, who has written & directed the film, adds, "It always helps when the client is clear about their objectives and expectations. The brief was to create a film that embodies the essence of the brand - optimism and a burning desire to endeavour towards a better tomorrow. Only this time without the added responsibility of selling a product category. The task was to tell a very relevant and touching human story. And that is what we at Ralph&Das have attempted to do.”

Kaustav Das, COO, Ralph & Das opined, “Our endeavour has always been to rise above the category squabble and transactional conversation. Establish and garner affinity for the Brand's Point of View. The V-Guard Diwali film we think does justice to that, substantially."

The festive film is live on V-Guard’s social media channels.