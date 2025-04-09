V-Guard’s new ad series shows summer through a couple’s lens

V-Guard Industries, a consumer electrical and electronics brand, has launched its new summer campaign titled Hum, Tum Aur V-Guard. The campaign features four short videos showing a young couple using V-Guard’s summer appliances. It aims to highlight how the brand’s products provide comfort during high temperatures.

V-Guard is promoting its summer campaign through a multi-platform strategy that includes digital, outdoor, OTT platforms, connected TV, and social media. The campaign also includes vernacular outreach to connect with regional audiences. It focuses on highlighting the brand’s summer product range while encouraging consumers to stay cool during the season.

Commenting on the campaign, Nandagopal Nair VP - brand and communication, V-Guard Industries, said "With our newly crafted campaign Hum, Tum aur V-Guard, we reimagine summer as a season of connection and romance, where our products ensure comfort without compromise. At V-Guard, we believe summer isn't just about beating the heat—it’s about embracing warmth in a way that brings people closer. Through an emotionally engaging narrative, we follow Rohan and Riya as they rediscover love amidst summer’s challenges—supported by V-Guard’s range of summer products.

With a comprehensive 360-degree rollout spanning digital, OOH, CTV, OTT, and influencer activations, our campaign is strategically mounted to engage our target audience and foster a strong, positive brand association.”

Anil Ralph Thomas, director and chief creative officer, Ralph&Das, who has written and directed the film, adds, “Summers are not exactly considered a season for love and romance as much as winter is. The heat usually gets to you, making you irritable. We have thus attempted to create a campaign to show how summers can be fun with V-Guards products that aid and abet romance in a relationship. With short and sweet moments between the couple & V-Guard”.

Kaustav Das, director and CEO, Ralph&Das opined, “Summer is an important season for V-Guard Fans, Inverters, Air Coolers and AC Stabilisers. The challenge lay in rising above the “Buy me” category clamour in a manner that consumers find likeable yet relevant in the midst of an oppressive Indian summer.”