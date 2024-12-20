Vaani Kapoor and Rannvijay Singha feature in STRCH's new digital film

STRCH, an activewear brand, has released a digital film featuring brand ambassadors Vaani Kapoor and Rannvijay Singha. The film highlights STRCH's use of a nylon and spandex blend instead of polyester for its activewear.

Advertisment

In the digital film, Vaani Kapoor showcases the fabric technology of STRCH activewear during her fitness routine. The brand showcases the apparel as soft, sweat-wicking, and lightweight, designed for comfort and ease of movement in the digital film. Kapoor ends the film with the statement, “Wearing a sports bra shouldn’t be a workout”.

STRCH expands its activewear range for men, with TV icon Rannvijay Singha showcasing the brand's nylon and spandex shorts and T-shirt at the gym. The apparel offers body-hugging, quick-drying properties, allowing Rannvijay to move freely during his workout.

Speaking about the digital film launch, Prithvi Bhagat, founder - STRCH said, “Our latest digital film featuring Vaani Kapoor and Rannvijay Singha showcases how STRCH believes in enabling individuals to move freely, confidently, and stylishly. We’ve revolutionised the activewear segment by unveiling garments using lightweight fabrics like nylon and spandex. Their belief in fitness blends seamlessly with our brand philosophy, making them the idyllic ambassador to inspire individuals for an active lifestyle.”

STRCH’s range of activewear apparel is accessible through its website and e-commerce platforms such as Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart, alongside flagship stores and pop-up experiences in key locations.