Vaani Kapoor becomes the brand ambassador for Lukson jewellery

Lukson, a jewellery brand from the JK Star Group, has announced actress Vaani Kapoor as its brand ambassador. The collaboration aims to redefine everyday luxury with sustainable, design-led lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Founded in 2024 by Anand and Vedant Lukhi, Lukson focuses on bringing transparency, craftsmanship, and affordability to fine jewellery. Supported by the 34-year legacy of JK Star Group, the brand is India’s first D2C label to own its entire supply chain, ensuring quality and ethical sourcing.

Vaani was chosen for her modern elegance and relatable style. “Jewellery, for me, is an expression of self, and I believe it should be both beautiful and accessible,” she said. “What I admire about Lukson is that its designs are minimal yet striking, sustainable yet luxurious.”

Anand Lukhi, CEO of Lukson, said, “Vaani represents a generation that embraces individuality while making conscious choices. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire India to see lab-grown diamonds not just as an alternative but as the future of fine jewellery.”

Vedant Lukhi, co-founder, said: “She bridges tradition with modernity. Together, we want to show that diamonds can be worn every day, gifted often, and enjoyed guilt-free.”

As part of her role, Vaani will feature in festive and brand campaigns celebrating individuality through minimal yet elegant jewellery designs. Lukson continues to expand across retail and e-commerce platforms, combining ethical sourcing with innovation to make luxury inclusive and accessible.