‘Vadilal launches new campaign Quick Treat – Har Moment Right Kar!’ with Ranveer Singh

Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “You have to have it before it melts, that is an inherent thing about ice creams. We derived a life philosophy using exactly that as an analogy and who better to endorse it but Ranveer Singh, who embodies that, living each moment to the fullest, with absolute panache and exuberance. With this campaign we launched the brand’s tagline – “har moment ko right kar”. Infact, in all the brands Ranveer endorses, we have never seen him this way, dressed as a Cassatta. It was a great marriage with everything coming together, in complete Bollywood style to speak to the NRI audience, we are excited to see how this brand relationship now develops.”