Vadilal’s summer campaign highlights at-home and outdoor consumption occasions

The ad films target adults and young adults, while also reinforcing the brand’s tagline ‘Waah Vadilal’.
Leading ice cream brand Vadilal’s campaign for summer 2021 reinforces its ‘Waah Vadilal’ tagline. The campaign further highlights the brand’s newly launched line of premium ice creams.
The brand’s campaign highlights a host of consumption scenarios, from at-home, to outdoor events, to workplace consumption. However, the ad films give kids a complete miss in terms of the target audience (TG). They target a fairly wide age group of adults and young adults.
“We have ranges, such as kulfis and ice cream sandwich, for our customers, including the older generation, and fun, trendy categories, such as Gourmet, Badabite, Flingo and Ice Cream Cakes for the younger audiences, who like to experiment with different flavours,” says Aakanksha Gandhi, brand director, Vadilal.
Crafted by Lowe Lintas, the campaign drives awareness for the brand's premium product line-up. The media mix includes outdoor hoardings, point-of-sale (POS) branding, television, digital, radio, among others.
“The brand will be heavily investing on digital mediums, given the inevitable digital era - namely, social media, IPL via Hotstar, YouTube and other OTT platforms,” Gandhi adds.