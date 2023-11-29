Vahdam India advertises on Times Square billboard

The ad features Vahdam's single-origin spices promoted by the brand ambassador and Michelin star chef, Vikas Khanna.
Times Square, one of the busiest locations in New York witnesses a daily footfall of over half a million people, making it the ideal hub for global advertising and marketing.
Vahdam India, a home-grown Indian teas and wellness brand has advertised its spice range in Times Square in New York. The brand shared a video on Instagram in collaboration with Vikas.
In March 2023, the brand launched Kitchen Essentials: Box of 9 Single Origin Spices. In the United States, Vahdam products are available on its website, amazon and 2,500 stores including Sprouts Market.
Times Square billboards have recently showcased the debuts of brands such as Amul, Flipkart, Chingari, and Pepper Content.