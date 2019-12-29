Vajradanti and Turmeric cream are not the only Vicco products...

If you are a 90's kid, the iconic Vicco Turmeric copy, that plays even today, 'Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic, Vicco Turmeric Ayurvedic cream', is pure nostalgia. The Ayurveda brand established in 1952 by the house of Vicco Group of Companies - Vicco Laboratories – is known for its 'no chemical' beauty products. Vicco Turmeric (cream) and Vicco Vajradanti (toothpaste/powder) are the first few names that pop up if one were to list the products by the Mumbai headquartered brand. The latest print campaign by the brand attempts to familiarise consumers with the other products under its umbrella.