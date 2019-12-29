Vajradanti and Turmeric cream are not the only Vicco products...

If you are a 90's kid, the iconic Vicco Turmeric copy, that plays even today, 'Vicco Turmeric, nahi cosmetic, Vicco Turmeric Ayurvedic cream', is pure nostalgia. The Ayurveda brand established in 1952 by the house of Vicco Group of Companies - Vicco Laboratories – is known for its 'no chemical' beauty products. Vicco Turmeric (cream) and Vicco Vajradanti (toothpaste/powder) are the first few names that pop up if one were to list the products by the Mumbai headquartered brand. The latest print campaign by the brand attempts to familiarise consumers with the other products under its umbrella.
The tagline of the half page jacket ad published in a national daily last week read – 'Ayurveda holds the answer to all problems'. The ad appeared like a customised table that highlighted product features of Vicco Turmeric/WSO Skin Cream, Vicco Turmeric in Oil base with moisturising effect, Vicco Turmeric cream with Foambase, Vicco Turmeric in Shaving Cream base, Vicco Vajradanti Paste/Powder, Vicco Toothbrush and Vicco Narayani Cream/ Spray/ Gel.
A Vicco spokesperson tells us that the mushrooming of several home-grown Ayurveda brands like Patanjali, Dabur and Himalaya has spurred Vicco to re-emphasise the trust factor associated with the brand. The pan India print campaign will also soon be promoted through the digital medium.
Here is a look at some ads by Vicco done in the past: